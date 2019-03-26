Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Lee

Notice Condolences

Brian Lee Notice
LEE Brian Charles George
'Titch' Passed away on 15 th March 2019,
aged 88 years, surrounded by his Girls,
Grandchildren and all his family.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Leonard's Church,
Heath and Reach on
Friday 12 th April 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to
Wooden Spoon or Buzzer Buses may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.