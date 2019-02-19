Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:15
All Saints Church
Leighton Buzzard
Beryl Murrell Notice
MURRELL Beryl Passed away on 9th February,
aged 83 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Anthony, Mum to Debbie and the late David and Nan to Connor and Maddie.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard on Monday 25th February 2019 at 11.15am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 19, 2019
