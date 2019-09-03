|
|
|
GOGAN Bernard Passed away peacefully at home
on Thursday 22nd August 2019,
aged 78 years.
Much loved by all his family and friends, he will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on
Wednesday 4th September 2019
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
by way of cheque payable to
Julia's House Childrens Hospice
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard,
Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 3, 2019