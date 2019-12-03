|
|
|
ROWE BARBARA LILIAN Of Heath and Reach,
passed away peacefully on
25th November 2019, aged 89 years.
A much loved wife of the late Eric
who will be so sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Crownhill Crematorium on
Thursday 12th December at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Barbara
are for the R.S.P.C.A and
may be left on the plate at the
Crematorium or cheques
made payable to the charity sent
c/o H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 3, 2019