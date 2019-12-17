Home

Roberts Bros Funeral Directors (Pentre Broughton, Wrexham)
4 High Street
Wrexham, Denbighshire LL11 6AG
01978 756997
Anne Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL Anne Patricia
(Nee McLoughlin) Peacefully in Wrexham,
North Wales, formerly of Great Brickhill, aged 64 years.
A sadly missed daughter, sister,
mother and grandmother.
Funeral service at Pentrebychan Crematorium at 3:30 pm on
Monday 23rd December, 2019.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given in memory for The Resident's Comfort Fund at The Cherry Tree Care Home. C/o and all enquiries please to
Roberts Bros Funeral Directors, Wrexham, LL116AG. Tel: 01978 756997.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 17, 2019
