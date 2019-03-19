|
|
|
PYMAN Ann Passed away on 11th March 2019,
aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of David,
mum to Nigel and Nick
and grandmother to Matthew and Luke who will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at the Milton Chapel, Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham on Tuesday
26th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 19, 2019
