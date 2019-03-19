|
DILL Andrew Passed away on
11th March 2019,
aged 74 years.
Husband of Suzanne,
Father to Joanne, Alan and Louise, Grandfather to Lilly, Chloe,
Sophie, Rico and Priya,
Step-Grandfather to Hannah and Ben.
Many thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Bassett Road Surgery
and 1st Care Home Solutions.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Old Linslade on Tuesday 2nd April at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Brain Tumour Research
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 19, 2019
