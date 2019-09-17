Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Wing
Amy Keen Notice
KEEN Amy Rosalind 'Rose'
(nee Randall) Wife of the late John.
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 5th September 2019, aged 83 years.
Much loved mother to Judy and
Steve, loving grand-mother
and great grand-mother.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Wing on
Wednesday 2nd October 2019
at 11:00am. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
by way of cheque payable to
Arthritis Action may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 17, 2019
