Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
13:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberto Marcucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberto Marcucci

Notice Condolences

Alberto Marcucci Notice
Marcucci Alberto Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Willen Hospice
on 11th July 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy,
Alberto will be remembered with love and missed by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 6th August 2019 in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Alberto,
by cheque made payable to
Willen Hospice, can be sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.