|
|
|
Marcucci Alberto Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Willen Hospice
on 11th July 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy,
Alberto will be remembered with love and missed by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 6th August 2019 in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Alberto,
by cheque made payable to
Willen Hospice, can be sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 23, 2019