PINK Alan Sidney Died in Willen Hospice on
19th February 2019, aged 68 years.
Partner of Pauline, brother of Valerie,
brother-in-law of Andrew,
brother-in-law of Michele and Michael, uncle to 4 nieces and their families, who will all miss him.
A keen fisherman, he was Bailiff for the Tingrith lakes of Vauxhall Angling Club.
Funeral Service will take place at Willow Chapel Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Thursday 14th March at 2.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of a cheque made payable to Willen Hospice, may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Rd., Linslade.
Light refreshments will be available after the service at Old Beams,
Paxton Crescent, Shenley Lodge,
MK5 7AE.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 5, 2019
