Alan Capp

Alan Capp Notice
CAPP Alan Of Sheringham, Norfolk previously of Heath & Reach.
Passed away on
7th December 2019, aged 76 years.
A much loved partner, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Cromer Crematorium on
Friday 20th December at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, but cheque donations in memory of Alan payable to The Hollie Foundation may be sent to Blyth & Sons, 4 Cremer Street, Sheringham, NR26 8DZ
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 17, 2019
