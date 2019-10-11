Home

LOVEKIN Xenia Ann
1953 - 2019
Passed away peacefully on the
1st October 2019, aged 66.
Loving mother of Helen,
devoted and wonderful
Grandmother of Abi and Ted.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday 25th October 2019 at 12:30pm, at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel, Bishops Tachbrook, CV33 9QP
Please note "No black"
at Xenia's request.
Family flowers only,
but donations would be welcomed towards Cancer Research UK,
Myton Hospice or Dementia Charities.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
