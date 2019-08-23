|
Moore Winifred
(Winnie) Passed away peacefully
on 12th August 2019.
Beloved Wife of the late Fred,
devoted Mum to Catherine and Una, adored grandma of Freddie, Thomas, Olivia, Padhraic, Matt and Lucy.
Winnie's Reception into
St Peters Catholic Church will take place on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at 5.30pm.
The Requiem Mass will be
Wednesday 4th September
at 12.30pm, followed by a Burial
at Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired may be made payable to Dementia UK.
Winnie's Family would also like to thank James Hirons Care Home for all their love and constant support for Mum .
Any enquires can be made via
H J Dawson Funeral Directors,
01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 23, 2019