William Watts

William Watts Notice
WATTS William Died peacefully at
Stratford Rehabilitation Hospital,
aged 84 years.
Brave right up until the end.
Devoted and beloved Husband to June.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service is to take place on Wednesday 7 August 11:30am, South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made to
Diabetic UK or Arthritis UK.
Any enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
tel: 01926 426052
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 2, 2019
