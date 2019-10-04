|
|
|
Wallsgrove William George
"Bill" Passed away on
21st September 2019,
aged 88 years.
Loving husband of the late Irene,
loving father to Steve, Kev, Sue and Mandy, beloved grandfather and
great- grandfather.
Much loved and sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on
Friday 25th October at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation can be made at the end of the service
in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019