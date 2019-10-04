Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Wallsgrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Wallsgrove

Notice Condolences

William Wallsgrove Notice
Wallsgrove William George
"Bill" Passed away on
21st September 2019,
aged 88 years.

Loving husband of the late Irene,
loving father to Steve, Kev, Sue and Mandy, beloved grandfather and
great- grandfather.
Much loved and sadly missed.

The funeral service will take place on
Friday 25th October at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 10.30am.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation can be made at the end of the service
in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.