|
|
|
Smith William
'Bill' Passed away peacefully at
Priors House Care home on
23rd October 2019
aged 86 years.
A beloved husband of the late
Moreen Smith.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him and for the many years that he taught at the
Royal Leamington Spa College.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium in the North Chapel on Friday 22nd November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Parkinson's Society may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019