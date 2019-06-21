|
Moseley William ('Bill') Passed away peacefully
on 9th June 2019, aged 56 years.
Loving father to John and much-loved brother to Jane and John.
Funeral service in the North Chapel at The Mid-Warwickshire Crematorium, Oakley Wood on Thursday,
4th July at 2 p.m. followed
by natural burial.
Donations for Cancer Research UK may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Locke and Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL.
Tel: (01789) 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019
