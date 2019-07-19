|
|
|
Gibbs William Keith
"Bill" Passed away on the 6th July 2019,
aged 80, after a sudden illness.
Muched loved Husband,
Father to Chris,
Barry, Charlotte, Phil, Steve,
Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
A good friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by family and
friends, but never forgotten.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 29th July 2019,
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 3-00pm.
Family flowers only but donations
for Myton Hospice are welcome
and may be left at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019