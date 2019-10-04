Home

Cooper William "Bill" Sadly passed away on
11th September 2019
at Wrexham Hospital.
Adored and loving husband to Sue.
Loving father to Matthew,
Emma, Daniel and Ruth
and a loving grandad.
He will be missed by us all
Funeral Service to take place on
10th October 2019 at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Wrexham Hospital HDU and sent
c/o W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
6 High Street, Warwick, CV34 4AP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
