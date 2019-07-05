|
|
|
Buist Bill Passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on 19th June,
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Monica,
loving dad of David and Helen.
Sadly missed by family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 10th July 11.00am at
St John the Baptist Church, Leamington Spa followed by a committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel.
Family flowers only, donations can be left at the service to Guide Dogs
No formal dress required.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019