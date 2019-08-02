Home

POWERED BY

Services
H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1ET
01926 427464
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00
St Giles Church
Bubbenhall
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Harris

Notice Condolences

Wilfred Harris Notice
HARRIS Wilfred Victor
"Wilf" Passed away peacefully at home in the company of his family on Sunday the 28th July 2019, aged 93.

Beloved husband to Doreen Linda
(née Blunt) for 63 years. Most dearly loved Dad to Elizabeth and Jane. Forever cherished Grandpa to Antony and Robert.

Electrical contractor, table-tennis player and lifelong gardener and plantsman. A kind, gently, loving man, he will be very much missed.

The family thank Warwick Hospital,
St James Hospital, Leeds and the Healthcare at Home Nurses for the excellent care Wilf received.

Funeral service to be held at
St Giles Church, Bubbenhall on Tuesday 13th August at 12:00.

Family flowers only, any donations welcomed for the 'SWFT Charity - Aylesford Unit' at Warwick Hospital and 'Leeds Teaching Hospital Charitable Fund' on behalf
of the PNH Team,
c/o H J Dawson Funeral Directors,
22 George St, Leamington Spa
CV31 1ET.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.