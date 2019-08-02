|
HARRIS Wilfred Victor
"Wilf" Passed away peacefully at home in the company of his family on Sunday the 28th July 2019, aged 93.
Beloved husband to Doreen Linda
(née Blunt) for 63 years. Most dearly loved Dad to Elizabeth and Jane. Forever cherished Grandpa to Antony and Robert.
Electrical contractor, table-tennis player and lifelong gardener and plantsman. A kind, gently, loving man, he will be very much missed.
The family thank Warwick Hospital,
St James Hospital, Leeds and the Healthcare at Home Nurses for the excellent care Wilf received.
Funeral service to be held at
St Giles Church, Bubbenhall on Tuesday 13th August at 12:00.
Family flowers only, any donations welcomed for the 'SWFT Charity - Aylesford Unit' at Warwick Hospital and 'Leeds Teaching Hospital Charitable Fund' on behalf
of the PNH Team,
c/o H J Dawson Funeral Directors,
22 George St, Leamington Spa
CV31 1ET.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 2, 2019