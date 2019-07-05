Home

Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
14:00
St. Margaret's Church
Whitnash
Wendy Bolland Notice
BOLLAND Wendy Maureen Passed away on June 19th 2019
after a short illness, aged 84.
Darling wife of Barry, beloved mother of Carol, Nicholas and Stephen and most cherished grandmother and great grandmother.
A thanksgiving service for her life will be held at St. Margaret's Church, Whitnash on July 15th at 2 pm, followed by a private burial service at
Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground
and Nature Reserve.
May her soul, entwined with ours forever, rest in peace with God. Family flowers only please but donations for Myton Hospice, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Macmillan Nurses may be sent c/o R. Locke & Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne CV35 9NL.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019
