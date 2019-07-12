Home

Wanda Murray

Wanda Murray Notice
MURRAY Wanda Passed away peacefully on the 8th July 2019, aged 95.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Wanda will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Monday
22nd July 2019 at 10.00 am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made directly to
'Myton Hospice' or via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019
