|
|
|
SHERRIFF Wally It is with great sadness that the family of Walter Sherriff announce his
passing, following a long battle with cancer, on 6th August 2019
at the age of 68 years.
A much-loved Husband,
Dad and Grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(South Chapel) on
Thursday 29th August at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired
(for 'Cancer Research U.K.')
may be sent c/o R. Locke and Son, Southam Street, Kineton CV35 0JN.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 15, 2019