|
|
|
BATES Vivienne On 23rd November 2019,
peacefully at Warwick Hospital
after a short illness, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of Jack; mother to Stephen, Peter and Rosemary and
a much-loved grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Funeral service at the
Mid-Warwickshire Crematorium, Oakley Wood on Thursday,
12th December at 12:30p.m. in
the South Chapel. Family flowers
only please. Donations for
Barnardo's may be left at the
service or sent c/o R. Locke & Son,
The Precinct, Wellesbourne,
Warwick, CV35 9NL.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 6, 2019