Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vivienne Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivienne Bates

Notice Condolences

Vivienne Bates Notice
BATES Vivienne On 23rd November 2019,
peacefully at Warwick Hospital
after a short illness, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of Jack; mother to Stephen, Peter and Rosemary and
a much-loved grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Funeral service at the
Mid-Warwickshire Crematorium, Oakley Wood on Thursday,
12th December at 12:30p.m. in
the South Chapel. Family flowers
only please. Donations for
Barnardo's may be left at the
service or sent c/o R. Locke & Son,
The Precinct, Wellesbourne,
Warwick, CV35 9NL.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -