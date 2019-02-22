|
COLIN Vivian Vincent
'Viv' Passed away peacefully on the 10th February 2019,
aged 87.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
much loved Dad to Wendy and Mark and Son in law Phillip and
Beloved Pap to Jess & Matthew
Viv will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Cubbington
on Monday 11th March at 1pm, followed by a committal in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired to 'Air Ambulance' via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk or c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare, 12 Parade,
Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
