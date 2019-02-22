Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church
Cubbington
Vivian Colin Notice
COLIN Vivian Vincent
'Viv' Passed away peacefully on the 10th February 2019,
aged 87.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
much loved Dad to Wendy and Mark and Son in law Phillip and
Beloved Pap to Jess & Matthew
Viv will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Cubbington
on Monday 11th March at 1pm, followed by a committal in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired to 'Air Ambulance' via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk or c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare, 12 Parade,
Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
