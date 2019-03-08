|
HAYCOCK Violet Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on 2nd March 2019, aged 96 years.
Treasured mum to Janet, Christine and Philip. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Funeral will take place on
Tuesday 19th March 2019,
Canley Crematorium,
Charter Chapel at 2-30pm.
No sombre colours at Violet's request.
Family flowers only, but donations for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be left at the service in donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
