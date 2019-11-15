|
|
|
SMITH Victoria
(née Tisdale) Passed away suddenly on
29th October 2019, aged 42
Beloved wife of Jason,
loving mother to Olivia and Millie, devoted daughter to Karen and Clive, sister to Katherine and Charlotte, daughter-in-law to Rosemarie and Peter, sister-in-law to Robin
and auntie to Harry.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Cubbington on Thursday 28th November at 11.30am, followed by a cremation at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations to Warwick Hospital SCBU can be made at the end of the service in the donation box provided at the back of the church.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 15, 2019