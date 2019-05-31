|
READ Victor Kenneth
'Mick' Passed away on 3rd May 2019, surrounded by his family.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Maggie, children Justin, Nick, Stacey, father in law to Amanda, Ellie and all his grandchildren and family and many friends.
Funeral 5th June at 3pm at
Oakley Wood, North Chapel.
Family flowers.
Donations to Aylesford Unit
and Asbestos Support
may be left on the day in donation box.
Enquiries to John Taylor Funeralcare, Warwick. Tel. 01926 490780
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
