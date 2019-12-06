|
GARDNER Victor (Vic) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved father, father-in-law, grandad, great grandpa/grandad and uncle.
Vic died peacefully on 20th November (aged 93) in hospital surrounded
by his family.
Funeral service at Oakley Woods Crematorium, South Chapel, on Wednesday 18th December at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations in Vic's memory to Two Castles Male Voice Choir c/o W. G. Rathbones,
30 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa.
A true gentleman who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 6, 2019