Cooper Victor (Vic) Sadly passed away unexpectedly too soon, on 29th August 2019,
aged 74 years.
Much loved Partner of Carol,
dearly loved Father of Andrea and Samantha, Grandfather to Ryan, Sophia, Ellie Mai and Luke,
Great-Grandfather of Lewis,
Step-Grandfather to Alanna and Evie.
Will be deeply missed by
Daniel and Tom and their families,
also all his family, friends and
everyone who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd September 2019, 12pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel.
Family flowers only please. Donations
if desired to ITU Warwick Hospital
may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 13, 2019