EGLESE Vera Passed peacefully away on
2nd June 2019.
Wife of Archie and Mother of Jackie.
Funeral Service to be held on
Monday 17th June at 11.15am at Cannon Hill Chapel, Canley Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations may be made in memory of Vera to
"Vale Wildlife Hospital".
These may be made at the funeral service or via JustGiving at www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
