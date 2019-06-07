Home

Millman Valerie Elizabeth Treasured Sister to Paul and Anne, Auntie to Sarah, Stuart and Ian,
and Great Auntie to Olivia, Amy, Isabella and Danielle, died on 10 May 2019.
She was cherished by
so very many people.
Her private burial will be followed
by a service of recollection at
St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth,
on 21 June at 14.30,
to which everyone is welcome.
Family flowers only.
Please adopt a flower at Plantlife UK www.plantlife.org.uk
instead of other donations.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
