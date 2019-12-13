|
SUMMERS Tony On 8th December
at Warwick Hospital, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late Edna;
loving father of Gary and Paul;
father-in-law of Katrina and Janet;
devoted granddad of Lee, Blake,
Alex, Jay, Jon Paul and Sian
and great-granddad to eight.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church,
Cubbington on Monday
23rd December at 10:45a.m.
Please wear something
with a splash of colour.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations for Warks & Northants
Air Ambulance may be left
at the service or sent c/o
R.Locke & Son, The Precinct,
Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL.
Tel: (01789) 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 13, 2019