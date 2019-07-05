|
KEEN Tony George Richard "George"
Much loved father of Antonia and Eliza, son of Betty, brother of Brian,
Philip, Roy and Hilary, passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital on 16th June 2019, aged 56 years.
He will be deeply missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held on Wednesday 17th July at Oakley Wood Crematorium in the South Chapel at 10.30am, followed by a woodland burial at Oakley Wood Burial Ground, Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations on the day to SSAFA. Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity c/o Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors,
22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019