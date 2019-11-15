Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomasina Satherley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomasina Satherley

Notice Condolences

Thomasina Satherley Notice
SATHERLEY Thomasina "Ina" Passed away in Deddington,
Oxfordshire on 3rd November
2019, aged 95 years.
The beloved wife of the late
David, mother to Jane & David,
grandmother to Rachel, Karsten,
David, Siobhan & Rhiannon.
Great-grandmother to Luke,
Mia, Ramona and Ruby.
Ina will be sadly missed by
all her family & friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Sibford Gower, on Tuesday 19th November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired for
The Lawrence Home Nursing Team.
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -