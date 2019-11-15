|
|
|
SATHERLEY Thomasina "Ina" Passed away in Deddington,
Oxfordshire on 3rd November
2019, aged 95 years.
The beloved wife of the late
David, mother to Jane & David,
grandmother to Rachel, Karsten,
David, Siobhan & Rhiannon.
Great-grandmother to Luke,
Mia, Ramona and Ruby.
Ina will be sadly missed by
all her family & friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Sibford Gower, on Tuesday 19th November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired for
The Lawrence Home Nursing Team.
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 15, 2019