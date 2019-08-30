Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Goodwin & Sons
38 Coventry Street
Southam, Warwickshire CV47 0EP
01926 812445
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
13:30
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Rugby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Neal


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Thomas Neal Notice
NEAL Thomas David Born 10th February 1941
Sadly passed away
after a short illness
on 18th August 2019.
Will be sadly missed by Paul, Wendy, Brian, Kevin, grandchildren
and all family members.
The funeral will be held at
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby
on Thursday 5th September 2019
at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Myton Hospice c/o
W Goodwin & Sons, 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP.
All welcome to join the family afterwards at Nelson Club for refreshments.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.