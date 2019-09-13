|
|
|
Clarke Thelma Gladys Formerly of Kenilworth,
passed away peacefully on
5th September 2019 at
The Royal Nursing Home,
Leamington Spa, aged 89.
Loving wife of the late George,
much loved mother of Ruth
and Richard and devoted
grandmother to Sam and Andrew.
Funeral service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
Leamington Spa on
Wednesday 18th September
at 11.30am, South Chapel.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the Myton Hospice Warwick in memory of Thelma.
All enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
Kenilworth 01926 854261
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 13, 2019