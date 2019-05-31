Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Storr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Storr

Notice Condolences

Teresa Storr Notice
Storr Teresa Margaret Teresa Margaret Storr,
passed away peacefully on
Monday, May 13th 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Roy, loving mother to David and Gavin and Grandmother to Tanisha and Harry. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Augustine's Church, Kenilworth on Thursday, June 6th 2019 at 10:00 am, followed by cremation at
Canley Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Teresa
can be made to Myton hospice at https://www.mytonhospice.org/how-you-can-support-us-2/donate/
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.