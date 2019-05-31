|
Storr Teresa Margaret Teresa Margaret Storr,
passed away peacefully on
Monday, May 13th 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Roy, loving mother to David and Gavin and Grandmother to Tanisha and Harry. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Augustine's Church, Kenilworth on Thursday, June 6th 2019 at 10:00 am, followed by cremation at
Canley Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Teresa
can be made to Myton hospice at https://www.mytonhospice.org/how-you-can-support-us-2/donate/
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
