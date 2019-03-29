Home

Stanley Terence
Terry Passed away peacefully on
18th March 2019 in Warwick Hospital at the age of 76 years.
Loving brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral to take place at Leamington Cemetery, Brunswick Street at 14:00pm on Tuesday 9th April 2019.
Family flowers only however donations can be made to South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust these can be sent to Henry Ison & Sons,
2 Leam Terrace, L/Spa, CV31 1BB

The family of Brian would like to thank all the staff on Nicholas Ward for caring for him in his last days.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
