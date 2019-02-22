|
Read Sydney John Died peacefully on the
9th February 2019, aged 93.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia, last surviving child of Annie and Bertie Read of Lillington.
A dearly loved uncle and great uncle will be sadly missed by all of his family.
The funeral service will take place Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on
Thursday 7 th March 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to The Dogs Trust.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
