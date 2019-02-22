Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
15:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium (North Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Read

Notice Condolences

Sydney Read Notice
Read Sydney John Died peacefully on the
9th February 2019, aged 93.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia, last surviving child of Annie and Bertie Read of Lillington.
A dearly loved uncle and great uncle will be sadly missed by all of his family.
The funeral service will take place Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on
Thursday 7 th March 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to The Dogs Trust.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.