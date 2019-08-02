Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01296 426052
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
15:30
St. Michael's Church
Bishop's Itchington
Susan White

Notice Condolences

Susan White Notice
WHITE Susan
(Sue)
(née Bowyer) Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on 27th July 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Patrick (Duffy), much loved Mum of Caroline and Adrian, loving Mother-in-law of Paul and Amanda, adored Nanny,
dear Sister of Philippa.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 9th August 2019,
St. Michael's Church,
Bishop's Itchington, at 3.30pm, followed by burial in
Bishop's Itchington Cemetery.
All flowers welcome,
and may be sent c/o
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ. Tel: 01926 426052.
Donations for The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be left at the end of the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 2, 2019
