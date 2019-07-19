|
MARSHALL Susan Elizabeth Of Kineton, passed peacefully away at Myton Hospice on Sunday
7th July 2019, aged 59 years.
Much loved wife of Graham
and a loving mother to Rebecca, Hollie and Tristan. She will be sadly missed
by her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Peter's Church, Kineton on Friday 26th July at 1.00pm. Donations for Myton Hospice or St Peter's Church may be sent to R. Locke & Son, Southam Street, Kineton, CV35 0JN. 01926 640386
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019