|
|
|
FINCH Susan Of Atherstone,
formerly of Rouncil
Lane, Kenilworth.
Dearly loved Wife of the late
Philip and a much loved Mum,
Nanny and Great Nanny.
Passed peacefully away
at home August 22nd 2019.
"Will be greatly missed."
Funeral service to take place
Monday 9th September 2019, 1.30pm St Mary's Church Atherstone followed by interment in Atherstone Cemetery.
Flowers or donations to Myton Hospice Warwick may be sent to
M G Evans & Sons, Holmville House, Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire, CV9 1AX.
Tel:01827 713240.
