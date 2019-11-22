|
DARLISON Steve Of Barford, passed away suddenly at home on 3rd November 2019,
aged 45 years.
A much loved son of Sue and Terry,
and brother of Paul and Richard.
He will be greatly missed by his
family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary Immaculate RC Church, Warwick on Friday 29th November
at 2.00pm.
Flowers or donations for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, may be sent to R. Locke & Son,
The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL
01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 22, 2019