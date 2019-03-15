|
|
|
FENN Spencer Thomas Edward Spencer passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday 22nd February
in Myton Hospice, Warwick.
Loving husband of Carole and much loved father of Alison and Catherine, grandfather of Shane and great grandfather of Elsie.
Funeral service will be on
Thursday 21st March 12.30pm at
St Mary's Church, Warwick.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired in memory of Spencer to Myton Hospice Warwick at justgiving.com/spencerfenn
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
