Hopkins Simon Kenneth Passed away peacefully on the 4th June 2019, aged 61.
Beloved Husband of Marie, much loved Dad of Holly Rose.
Sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Wednesday
10th July 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Aylesford Unit Patient Fund or via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 28, 2019