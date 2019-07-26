Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01296 426052
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel
Sid Goode Notice
Goode Sid Peacefully passed away on
14 July 2019 following a short illness.
Much loved Husband, Dad, Son, Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
He will be sadly missed by everybody who knew him.
The funeral service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 10.30am on
Monday 5 August 2019.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired
can be left at the service or sent
to ITU, Warwick Hospital.
Any enquiries please to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington,
tel: 01926 426052
Published in Leamington Courier on July 26, 2019
