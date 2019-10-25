Home

HILKENE Sheila Joy Passed away peacefully on 15th October 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late David, loving mum of Lisa, the late Robin and his
wife Rowan.
She will be remembered with great affection by her family and friends.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church, Cubbington on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 2.00 p.m. Please feel free to wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only. Donations for Cardiomyopathy UK
may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Locke & Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL.
01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
